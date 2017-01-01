Harvard Dropout Zuckerberg Returns To Address Convocation Ceremony

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg, one of Harvard University's most famous dropouts, will deliver a speech at the Afternoon Program of Harvard's 366th Commencement on May 25.



The founder and CEO of Facebook, the social networking platform widely credited with transforming how almost 1.9 billion people interact, will be the featured speaker at the commencement address at the convocation ceremony, said Harvard President Drew Faust.

"Mark Zuckerberg's leadership has profoundly altered the nature of social engagement worldwide. Few inventions in modern times can rival Facebook in its far-reaching impact on how people around the globe interact with one another," he added.

