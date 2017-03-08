Milestone Group PLC : Launch of Alchemy White Label Site for Apprenticeships4England

11:47a.m.

08 March 2017

MILESTONE GROUP PLC

("Milestone" or the "Company")

Milestone's Alchemy launches a white label site for Apprenticeships 4 England

Milestone (AIM: MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media, technology and social impact solutions, announces the formal launch of Alchemy and the first white-label version of the site for Apprenticeships 4 England.

Apprenticeships 4 England is holding its annual conference on 7(th) and 8(th) March 2017, with Milestone's Passion Project as a Platinum sponsor. The conference is being supported by Lord Patel, Trustee of the Milestone Foundation, and Paul Elliott, Milestone's Corporate Social Responsibility Ambassador.



Advertisement

Following on from the announcement on 8 September 2016 of the co-operation agreement between Milestone and Apprenticeships 4 England and the announcement of the launch of Alchemy on 14October 2016, Milestone is taking the opportunity of this annual conference to formally launch a white label version of Alchemy for Apprenticeships 4 England. Launching this platform at the event will be helping to drive awareness of the platform. Apprenticeships 4 England has over 20,000 organisations in their network, all of which will be invited to use Alchemy.

The first white label version of the Alchemy site is going to be issued for Apprenticeships 4 England, who intend to promote the platform to all their members to raise bursary funds for young apprenticeships.

The platform will have additional features added shortly and will also feature the work the Foundation and the Passion Project are doing with our Corporate partners and in the community.

For further information:

Milestone Group PLC

Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser

Liam Murray/Sandy Jamieson Tel: 0207 213 0880

Hybridan LLP, Broker

Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341

Walbrook PR Limited, PR

Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780

Notes to Editors:

Alchemy (www.alchemy-media.net) is a digital platform that allows its users to purchase the most recent music, video and e-books, make donations to charity, and fund social initiatives.

Alchemy users can buy and download from an extensive and growing library of over 40 million songs, 90,000 films, 100 internet TV channels, 300,000 TV programmes, 1.4 million apps & games and 2.7 million e-books.

The platform structure not only allows for a proportion of each sale to go towards the funding of the Milestone Foundation's ("Foundation") grass roots initiatives which help young people gain meaningful employment, but also allows users to support the Foundation's initiatives through donating or participating in crowdfunding.

Apprenticeships 4 England CEO, Lindsay McCurdy, is renowned within the apprenticeship industry both nationally and internationally and serves as an ambassador for the European Alliance for Apprenticeships. Apprenticeships 4 England (30,000 LinkedIn group members) is for businesses, training providers, awarding bodies and government agencies that all have a desire to continue the growth of apprenticeships in England. They all share good practice and support each other to continue the growth of quality apprenticeships.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire

9131143312791R40

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



