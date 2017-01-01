European Markets Finished Slightly Higher Ahead Of ECB Announcement

12:17p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets endured a choppy trading session Wednesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses throughout the day. However, the majority of the markets ended the day with slight gains ahead of tomorrow's announcement from the European Central Bank.

Rising inflation in the euro area is unlikely to prompt the European Central Bank to start signaling tapering as policymakers would prefer to wait to determine whether price pressures are set to remain and to avoid any uncertainty ahead of the crucial French and Dutch elections.

The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eighth consecutive policy session.

The U.K. economy is set to grow at a faster pace this year than estimated earlier, the government said, as the country prepares to kick-start the process of exiting the European Union later this month.

The Office for Budget Responsibility raised the growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in his budget speech on Wednesday, from 1.4 percent projected in the Autumn Statement in November.

The British economy "has continued to confound the commentators with robust growth", Hammond said, adding that his country's growth was only second to that of Germany's among major advanced economies in 2016.

"There is no room for complacency," Hammond said.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.19 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.13 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.15 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.01 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.11 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.06 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.03 percent.



In Frankfurt, Adidas shares soared 9.42 percent. The sporting goods maker raised its 2017 sales targets after delivering a mixed set of results for 2016.

Deutsche Post DHL Group fell 0.61 percent despite the mail and logistics group delivering 2016 earnings in line with forecasts.

In Paris, EDF sank 7.92 percent, a day after launching a planned 4 billion euro (3.45 billion pounds) capital increase.

In London, Restaurant Group surged 13.20 percent. The owner of Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's restaurants has announced a turnaround plan after posting a pre-tax loss of £40m in the year to January 1.

ITV dipped 0.24 percent after it joined forces with rival broadcaster BBC to launch BritBox in the United States.

Satellite operator Inmarsat jumped 8.55 percent. The company unveiled a deal with International Consolidated Airlines Group for its aviation broadband network after reporting a rise in annual revenue.

Security services group G4S climbed 8 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profits.

Insurer Legal & General fell 2.12 percent after its Solvency II ratio, a measure of the company's ability to meet its obligations in the event of a severe shock, dropped from a year earlier.

Boskalis tumbled 3.94 percent in Amsterdam after the marine construction firm posted its first yearly loss in two decades on impairment charges of 840 million euros.

Germany's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in five months in January, driven by capital goods, while energy and construction pulled down overall growth. Industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from the previous month, when production fell by a revised 2.4 percent, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. This was the fastest growth in five months.

Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent after easing by an initially estimated 3 percent in December.

The French trade deficit widened sharply in January as exports declined amid an increase in imports, the customs office said Wednesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 7.94 billion in January from EUR 3.57 billion in December. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 3.8 billion.

French current account gap widened markedly at the start of the year, figures from the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit rose to EUR 7.0 billion in January from EUR 1.2 billion in December.

China's imports logged a remarkable growth in February, while exports growth eased more-than-expected reflecting weak foreign demand.

In yuan terms, imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday.

The annual growth was much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent and January's 25.2 percent expansion.

At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent in February. Shipments were forecast to grow 14.6 percent after climbing 15.9 percent in January.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a shortfall of CNY 60.4 billion in February in contrast to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion. This was the first deficit in three years.

In another upbeat sign for the labor market, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January. Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed the pace of growth in U.S. labor productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised from the preliminary estimate.

The report said labor productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 3.3 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected the pace of productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 1.5 percent.

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs advanced by an unrevised 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter after rising by 0.7 percent in the third quarter. The increase in unit labor costs had been expected to be downwardly revised to 1.6 percent.

After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. wholesale inventories in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest pullback in inventories in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories dipped by 0.2 percent in January after jumping by 1.0 percent in December. Economists had expected inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent.

