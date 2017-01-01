Dollar Paring Gains After Strong Employment Report

2:36p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up against all of its major competitors Wednesday afternoon, but has begun to pare its gains in the afternoon. The stronger than expected growth in private sector employment has investors feeling pretty confident ahead of Friday's jobs report. The data has also further cemented the belief among investors that the Federal Reserve is likely to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next week.

In another upbeat sign for the labor market, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 298,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January. Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 246,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed the pace of growth in U.S. labor productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised from the preliminary estimate.

The report said labor productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 3.3 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected the pace of productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 1.5 percent.

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs advanced by an unrevised 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter after rising by 0.7 percent in the third quarter. The increase in unit labor costs had been expected to be downwardly revised to 1.6 percent.



After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. wholesale inventories in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest pullback in inventories in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories dipped by 0.2 percent in January after jumping by 1.0 percent in December. Economists had expected inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent.

The dollar has climbed to a high of $1.0527 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since slipped to around $1.0545.

Germany's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in five months in January, driven by capital goods, while energy and construction pulled down overall growth. Industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from the previous month, when production fell by a revised 2.4 percent, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. This was the fastest growth in five months.

Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent after easing by an initially estimated 3 percent in December.

The French trade deficit widened sharply in January as exports declined amid an increase in imports, the customs office said Wednesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 7.94 billion in January from EUR 3.57 billion in December. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 3.8 billion.

French current account gap widened markedly at the start of the year, figures from the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit rose to EUR 7.0 billion in January from EUR 1.2 billion in December.

The U.K. economy is set to grow at a faster pace this year than estimated earlier, the government said, as the country prepares to kick-start the process of exiting the European Union later this month.

The Office for Budget Responsibility raised the growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in his budget speech on Wednesday, from 1.4 percent projected in the Autumn Statement in November.

The British economy "has continued to confound the commentators with robust growth", Hammond said, adding that his country's growth was only second to that of Germany's among major advanced economies in 2016.

"There is no room for complacency," Hammond said. The buck rose to a month and a half high of $1.2138 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2160.

The greenback climbed to a 3-session high of Y114.754 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since retreated to around Y114.430.

Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision. That missed forecasts 0.4 percent and was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in Q3.

Japan's leading index increased more-than-expected in January to the strongest level in more than one-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed further to 105.5 in January from 104.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 105.4.

Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, down 88.9 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen and down from 1,112.2 billion yen in December.

A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly in February, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped for the second straight month to 48.6 in February from 49.8 in January. In contrast, economists had expected the index to rise to 50.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

