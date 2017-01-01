Crude Oil Plunges To 2017 Lows On Mammoth Inventories Build

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures collapsed Wednesday after data showed another gargantuan build in U.S. stockpiles, adding to record inventories.

U.S. storage facilities are running out of places to put surplus crude oil, driving prices sharply lower over the past few sessions.

Crude inventories rose 8.2 million barrels in the week to March 3, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2 million-barrel build. That's the ninth consecutive week oil stockpiles have risen.



On the other hand, gasoline inventories saw the largest one-week drop in nearly six years.

With surging U.S. oil production offsetting OPEC cuts, oil prices have dropped to their lowest level in 2017.

April WTI oil plunged $2.86, or 5.4%, to settle at $50.28/bbl, the worst daily performance in more than a year.

A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices after a blockbuster ADP jobs report cemented calls for an interest rate hike.

Payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in February, up by 298,000 jobs after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs.

