China New Borun Corp. Q4 Income Declines 80%

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its profit fell to RMB10.80 million, or RMB0.42 per share. This was lower than RMB53.16 million, or RMB2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 26.5% to RMB513.47 million. This was down from RMB699.05 million last year.

China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB10.80 Mln. vs. RMB53.16 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -79.7% -EPS (Q4): RMB0.42 vs. RMB2.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -79.7% -Revenue (Q4): RMB513.47 Mln vs. RMB699.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -26.5%

