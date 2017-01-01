Mar 08, 6:02 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Scout24 DE000A12DM80

China New Borun Corp. Q4 Income Declines 80%

4:49p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its profit fell to RMB10.80 million, or RMB0.42 per share. This was lower than RMB53.16 million, or RMB2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 26.5% to RMB513.47 million. This was down from RMB699.05 million last year.

China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB10.80 Mln. vs. RMB53.16 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -79.7% -EPS (Q4): RMB0.42 vs. RMB2.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -79.7% -Revenue (Q4): RMB513.47 Mln vs. RMB699.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -26.5%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?