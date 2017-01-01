Japan February M2 Money Stock Rises 4.2% On Year

7:20p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.2 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 958.3 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January (originally 4.1 percent).

The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.6 percent to 1,282.5 trillion yen - also in line with forecasts and up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

The L money stock gained 4.5 percent on year to 1,681.4 trillion yen, up from 4.3 percent a month earlier.

