UK Price Balance Steady At +24 - RICS
7:35p.m.
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was unchanged in February, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with a score of +24.
Advertisement
That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.
The house price balance shows the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
A reading above 0 indicates more surveyors reported a rise in prices; below indicates more reported a fall.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX