China Stock Market Waiting On Inflation Data

8:15p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,240-point plateau, and the market's direction Thursday likely will be determined by key inflation data due at the market open.

China will release February figures for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.8 percent on year, slowing from 2.5 percent in January. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 7.5 percent, up from 6.9 percent in the previous month.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of U.S. employment data and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares and properties.

For the day, the index dipped 1.74 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 3,240.66 after trading between 3,230.61 and 3,245.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 7.35 points or 0.36 percent to end at 2,024.28.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.31 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Vanke spiked 2.27 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.47 percent, PetroChina was unchanged, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.36 percent, China Unicom surged 7.54 percent, China Shenhua shed 0.30 percent and Zijin Mining lost 0.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The NASDAQ added 3.62 points or 0.1 percent to 5,837.55, while the Dow fell 69.03 points or 0.3 percent to 20,855.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,362.98.

The choppy trading came ahead of Friday's jobs report, as well as next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates have increased recently, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating a 90.8 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

Adding to expectations for a rate hike, payroll processor ADP reported a sharp jump in private sector employment in February.

Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday after data showed another huge build in U.S. stockpiles, adding to record inventories. April WTI oil plunged $2.86 or 5.4 percent to settle at $50.28/bbl, the worst daily performance in more than a year. A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices.

