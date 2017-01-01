China Consumer Prices Rise 0.8% In February

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up just 0.8 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent, and down sharply from 2.5 percent in January.

The bureau also said that producers prices spiked an annual 7.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for 7.7 percent and up from 6.9 percent in the previous month.

