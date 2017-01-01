Mar 08, 9:04 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Fresenius Medical Care DE0005785802

China Consumer Prices Rise 0.8% In February

9:00p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up just 0.8 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Advertisement

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent, and down sharply from 2.5 percent in January.

The bureau also said that producers prices spiked an annual 7.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for 7.7 percent and up from 6.9 percent in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?