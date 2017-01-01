GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt's 2016 Total Compensation Down 35% To $21.33 Mln

9:01p.m.

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt's total compensation fell 35 percent to $21.33 million in 2016 from $32.97 million in 2015.



Advertisement

Immelt, 61, received a $3.8 million salary in 2016, unchanged from 2015. His $5.94 million in cash awards, $2.14 million in stock options and $4.67 million in restricted and performance-linked shares were all down from the prior year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



