GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt's 2016 Total Compensation Down 35% To $21.33 Mln

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt's total compensation fell 35 percent to $21.33 million in 2016 from $32.97 million in 2015.

Immelt, 61, received a $3.8 million salary in 2016, unchanged from 2015. His $5.94 million in cash awards, $2.14 million in stock options and $4.67 million in restricted and performance-linked shares were all down from the prior year.

