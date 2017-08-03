Asian Markets In Negative Territory, Japan Bucks Trend

03/08/17

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Japan, are in negative territory on Thursday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices, including a more than 5 percent fall in crude oil prices.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of the crucial U.S. jobs data on Friday and next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Adding to expectations for an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve next week, payroll processor ADP released a report showing a sharp jump in U.S. private sector employment in the month of February.

The Australian market pared its initial losses and is modestly lower, tracking the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. The increased likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates next week also weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,753.80, after touching a low of 5,736.70 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 7.00 points or 0.12 percent to 5,792.50.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices fell 2.6 percent. BHP Billiton, trading ex-dividend, is down almost 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are losing almost 2 percent each.

Rio Tinto is reportedly expected to announce later today that Chairman Jan du Plessis is stepping down after more than eight years at the head of the mining giant.

Oil stocks are also declining after crude oil prices tumbled more than 5 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos are down in a range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.



Advertisement

Meanwhile, banking stocks are advancing. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent.

Gold miners are also higher, even as gold prices dropped for a seventh straight session overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 2 percent.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC said that Tabcorp Holdings is prepared to sell its poker machine monitoring service in Queensland to help address the competition watchdog's concerns regarding the company's proposed A$11 billion merger with Tatts Group. Tabcorp shares are rising more than 2 percent, while Tatts Group shares are higher by more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as strong U.S. payrolls data bolstered expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7536, down from US$0.7595 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is advancing despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and as a weaker yen bolstered exporters' shares. However, gains are modest.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 24.57 points or 0.13 percent to 19,278.60, off a high of 19,350.20 in early trades.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Canon is up 0.4 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent. Bucking the trend, Toshiba is losing more than 6 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by 0.6 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.4 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 5 percent overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising 4 percent, while Olympus Corp. and Yokohama Rubber are advancing more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric is declining more than 3 percent and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.2 percent on year in February, coming in at 958.3 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.6 percent to 1,282.5 trillion yen, also in line with forecasts and up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Japan will also provide January figures for labor cash earnings and February figures for machine tool orders today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in negative territory.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a choppy session on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the monthly jobs report due on Friday as well as next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates have increased recently, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating a 90.8 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

The Nasdaq crept up 3.62 points or 0.1 percent to 5,837.55, while the Dow fell 69.03 points or 0.3 percent to 20,855.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,362.98.

The major European markets also finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures plunged to 2017 lows on Wednesday after data showed another gargantuan build in U.S. stockpiles, adding to record inventories. April WTI oil plunged $2.86 or 5.4 percent to close at $50.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



