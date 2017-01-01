Linde Group FY Profit Up; Says Preparations For Merger With Praxair On Schedule

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The Linde Group (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) reported that its profit for the fiscal year 2016 rose to 1.327 billion euros from 1.236 billion euros last year. Earnings per share for continuing operations were 6.50 euros up from 6.10 euros in the prior year.

"Despite the low price of oil and the economic headwind, we were able to meet expectations and achieve increases in revenue and earnings after adjusting for exchange rate effects, especially in a strong fourth quarter," said Professor Dr Aldo Belloni, Chief Executive Officer of Linde AG.

The company's performance was hampered by the lower contribution made to revenue by the Engineering Division in 2016 compared with 2015 and by adverse exchange rate effects.

Group operating profit from continuing operations in the 2016 financial year rose to 4.098 billion euros from the prior-year's 4.087 billion euros.



Due to the planned sale of Gist in 2017, the revenue and operating profit contributed by this division have been reported as a discontinued operation and are therefore not included in the Group figures for 2016. This resulted in a reduction in Group revenue of 602 million euros and in Group operating profit of 44 million euros for the past financial year.

Linde even achieved an increase in Group operating profit after adjusting for exchange rate effects of 2.7 percent. At 24.2 percent, the Group operating margin was 60 basis points above the prior-year figure of 23.6 percent. One factor contributing to this improvement were efficiency improvement measures introduced back in 2015. In the three-year period from 2015 to 2017, this programme is expected to reduce costs by a total of up to EUR 180 m. In 2016, Linde launched another Group-wide efficiency programme called LIFT. Through this three-year programme, additional cost savings of around 370 million euros per annum should be achieved. In total, annual savings of around 550 million eurosshould be achieved from 2019.

Group revenue from continuing operations for the fiscal year declined to 16.948 billion euros from last year's 17.345 billion euros.

When comparing 2016 to 2015, the lower contribution to revenue made by the Engineering Division had an impact on Group revenue - as did adverse exchange rate effects. After adjusting for these exchange rate effects, Group revenue was 0.2 percent higher than in 2015.

Preparations for the proposed merger of equals with US company Praxair are on schedule. The business combination agreement is endeavoured to be finalised by the end of April or beginning of May 2017.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a resolution at the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 3.70 euros per share be paid. This is an increase of 7.2 percent compared with last year's dividend of 3.45 euros, and over proportional to the increase in operating profit.

Linde expects the market environment to continue to be challenging in the 2017 financial year. Recent economic forecasts indicate that the global gases market will grow at a similar rate in 2017 to that seen in 2016. In contrast, the market environment in the international plant construction business could see a slight improvement, although it might continue to be beset by uncertainty.

For the Group as a whole, Linde is seeking to achieve an increase in revenue of 3 percent after adjusting for exchange rate effects, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 3n percent. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the Group expects its operating profit in 2017 to be similar to that achieved in 2016 or to increase by up to 7 percent.

Based on the prevailing exchange rates as of 31 December 2016, this is equivalent to Group operating profit falling within the range from 4.2 billion euros to 4.5 billion euros, the target Linde set itself at the end of 2015.

In the Gases Division, Linde is seeking to achieve revenue in the 2017 financial year after adjusting for exchange rate effects which is up to 3 percent higher than in 2016, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 2 percent. Operating profit in the Gases Division is expected to be similar to that achieved in 2016 or to increase by up to 6 percent. The expected range for revenue in the Engineering Division is between 2.0 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, while the operating margin there is expected to be around 8 percent.

The Linde AG Supervisory Board will propose at this year's Annual General Meeting that Dr Thomas Enders (58) be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board from the end of the AGM on 10 May 2017.

At the same time, Michael Diekmann (62) will resign from his position as a member and Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from the end of this year's Annual General Meeting and retire from the Board on that date. As planned, Diekmann is running for the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE on 3 May 2017 and if elected will be proposed as a candidate for the chairmanship of that Supervisory Board. Diekmann has been a member and Second Deputy Chairman of the Linde AG Supervisory Board since May 2003.

