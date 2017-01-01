Uniper FY Adj. EBIT Rises

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE reported that its adjusted EBIT for fiscal rose to 1.4 billion euros from last year's 0.8 billion euros in the prior year.

Uniper adjusted EBITDA grew to 2.122 billion euros from 1.717 billion euros in the prior year.



CEO Klaus Sch?fer said: "We were equally reliable in meeting our financial targets in our first year as an independent company. Our solid operating and balance-sheet performance in 2016 gives us good momentum for 2017. Continuing to implement the measures we announced will enable us to ensure Uniper's competitiveness for the long term. We today reaffirm our proposed dividend for the 2016 financial year, which remains unchanged at 55 euro cents per share."

Uniper's net loss of 3.2 billion euros for the 2016 financial year was due in particular to impairment charges of 2.9 billion euros. After reviewing its assumptions regarding the long-term development of commodity and power prices and policy issues relating to decarbonization, Uniper recorded impairment charges, primarily on generation and gas-storage assets, and created provisions of 1.1 billion euros. The marking to market of derivative financial instruments, which the company uses to hedge its forward power and gas positions, was another negative factor.

Uniper sales dropped 27.0% to 67.285 billion euros from 92.115 billion euros in the prior year.

Uniper made further progress with its cost-reduction and reorganization program. At the time it reported its results for the first nine months of 2016, Uniper announced its intention of reducing its controllable costs by EUR0.4 billion by year-end 2018 from a 2015 baseline. The company achieved about half of its savings target in 2016, in part by eliminating duplicate work and simplifying its administrative setup, which reduced personnel costs. It also began the process of reducing its cost of materials in procurement and IT.

Uniper expects its full-year 2017 adjusted EBIT to be between 0.9 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros. Uniper's 2017 guidance continues to reflect the difficult business environment in the energy industry as well as the non-recurrence of the positive one-off effect resulting from the agreement with Gazprom on long-term supply contracts.

Uniper expects its cash-effective CAPEX to be slightly above the level for the 2016 financial year. Uniper foresees a ~15% increase for the 2017 dividend in line with its dividend policy, the current outlook and hence also factoring in the disposal of Yuzhno-Russkoye.

