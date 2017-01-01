Hannover Re Profit Up, Premium Down, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY17 Premium

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) Thursday reported that fiscal 2016 net income increased 1.8% to 1.17 billion euros from 1.15 billion euros last year.

Earnings per share amounted to 9.71 euros, higher than 9.54 euros last year.



Gross premium volume contracted 4.2% to 16.4 billion euros from 17.1 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, it would have decreased by just 2.1%. The level of retained premium climbed to 89.3% from 87.0% last year.

Net premium earned fell 1.2% to 14.4 billion euros from 14.6 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that an increased dividend of altogether 5.00 euros per share should be paid for 2016, compared to last year's 4.75 euros per share.

The distribution will take the form of a regular dividend of 3.50 euros per share, an increase of EUR 0.25 compared to the previous year, plus a special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2017, Hannover Re raised its targets for Group net income and gross premium in February: adjusted for exchange rate effects, gross premium for total business is now expected to grow by a low single digit percentage in 2017. The company anticipates Group net income of more than 1 billion euros.

