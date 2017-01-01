Estonia Trade Deficit Widens Sharply In January

2:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap widened notably in January from a year ago, as imports surged faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 430 million in January from EUR 155 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 170 million.



Advertisement

Exports grew 14.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports jumped by 40.0 percent.

The growth in imports was affected the most by an increase in the imports of transport equipment, mineral products and base metals and articles of base metals, the agency reported.

Exports to EU countries climbed 7.0 percent annually in January and those to Non-EU countries surged by 38.0 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



