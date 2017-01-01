Shell To Divest Oil Sands Interests In Canada For Net Consideration Of $7.25 Bln

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced the signing of two agreements by Shell Canada Energy, Shell Canada Limited and Shell Canada Resources that will see Shell sell all of its in-situ and undeveloped oil sands interests in Canada and reduce its share in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project or AOSP from 60 percent to 10 percent.

Shell will remain as operator of AOSP's Scotford upgrader and Quest carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

As per the first agreement, Shell will sell to a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Limited its entire 60 percent interest in AOSP, its 100 percent interest in the Peace River Complex in-situ assets, including Carmon Creek, and a number of undeveloped oil sands leases in Alberta, Canada. The consideration to Shell from Canadian Natural is approximately $8.5 billion or C$11.1 billion, comprised of $5.4 billion in cash plus around 98 million Canadian Natural shares currently valued at $3.1 billion.



Separately and under the second agreement, Shell and Canadian Natural will jointly acquire and own equally Marathon Oil Canada Corporation or "MOCC", which holds a 20 percent interest in AOSP, from an affiliate of Marathon Oil Corporation for $1.25 billion each, to be settled in cash.

The combination of these transactions will result in a net consideration of $7.25 billion to Shell.

The transactions are expected to close mid-2017, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments and regulatory approvals.

In addition to the cash proceeds and Canadian Natural shares, the divestment includes additional intellectual property agreements valued at up to $285 million and a long-term supply agreement for the Scotford refinery. The transactions will potentially allow for additional cost reductions and continued value chain optimisation for Shell.

Shell noted that the net cash proceeds received from these transactions will be used to pay down debt. In the full year 2016, the assets being divested to Canadian Natural recorded profits before tax of negative $22 million with upstream production averaging around 160 thousand barrels per day. For the year ended 31 December 2016, reserves associated with the assets being divested to Canadian Natural were 2 billion barrels and the gross assets at that date were approximately $12 billion. The transactions are estimated to result in a post-tax impairment of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, subject to adjustments.

Shell and Canadian Natural have agreed that, Shell may swap its 50 percent purchased interest of MOCC for a 20 percent interest in assets of the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project. If the swap were to occur, Shell would fully exit AOSP's mining operations and hold a 20 percent interest in the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project.

