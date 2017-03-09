DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG shifts to the new (stock) market segment Scale (english)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dusseldorf, 9 March 2017 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3 / WKN A0HHJR), a leading sales and marketing company for digital products with its own payment platform shifts from the Entry Standard to the new stock market segment Scale.

Scale will be stronger regulated in admission and follow-up duties than the previous open market Entry Standard segment. Due to increased transparency and quality requirements, companies with a proven business model, such as CLIQ Digital, are becoming even more attractive to investors. Listed companies will benefit from Deutsche Börse's network and services such as Deutsche Börse Capital Market Partners and Research Reports. CLIQ Digital AG is supported by Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH as a capital market partner and by CROSS ALLIANCE in capital market communication. Since 2008, the shares of CLIQ Digital AG have been listed in the open market Entry Standard segment. The company already reports well above the prescribed minimum standards and publishes its business development on a quarterly basis in German and English. CLIQ Digital will continue to further increase its transparent and comprehensive financial communications in the new segment.

By moving to Scale, CLIQ Digital also emphasizes the quality standards and the growth prospects of the group and is convinced that it is now listed in a market segment that can reflect its share price performance adequately. In 2016, CLIQ Digital AG's share price significantly exceeded the Entry Standard Index with a share price increase of around 140%.

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital is a leading sales and marketing organization for digital products with its own payment platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing and billing of its products to end-customers via online- and mobile-marketing channels. CLIQ Digital offers its customers attractive products and is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, developers, publishers and advertisers. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs approximately 101 staff and is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Freihamer Strasse 2 D-82166 Gräfelfing/München Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27 Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22 E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Cliq Digital AG Immermannstr. 13 40210 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: investor@cliqdigital.com Internet: www.cliqdigital.com ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3 WKN: A0HHJR Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt

