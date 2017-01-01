Marathon Oil To Sell Canadian Oil Sands For $2.5 Bln; To Buy Permian Basin Acres

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to sell its Canadian subsidiary, which includes the Company's 20 percent non-operated interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project or AOSP, to Shell and Canadian Natural Resources Limited for $2.5 billion in cash, excluding closing adjustments.

Marathon Oil also announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire approximately 70,000 net surface acres in the Permian basin from BC Operating, Inc. and other entities for $1.1 billion in cash, excluding closing adjustments.



The acquisition includes 51,500 acres in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, and current production of approximately 5,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day or boed.

"Divesting of our Oil Sands Mining business at an attractive value while also acquiring 70,000 net acres in the world-class Permian basin are transformative milestones that will further align our portfolio with our strategy," Marathon Oil President and CEO Lee Tillman said.

Under the terms of the Canadian divestiture, $1.75 billion will be paid to Marathon Oil upon closing and the remaining proceeds will be paid in first quarter 2018. The sale is expected to close in mid-2017 with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2017.

The BC acquisition is expected to close in second quarter 2017 with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2017.

