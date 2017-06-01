Rio Tinto Chairman Jan Du Plessis To Retire And Take Up Chairmanship Of BT

3:07a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that its chairman Jan du Plessis has informed the board that he intends to retire as chairman after the completion of an orderly succession process.

Planning for chair succession by the Rio Tinto board commenced in June 2016 after the announcement of the appointment of J-S Jacques as chief executive. Rio Tinto said its senior independent director John Varley is leading the process to appoint a new chairman. A successor is expected to be announced before the end of 2017, with Mr du Plessis retiring as chairman by no later than the 2018 annual general meeting in Australia.



Advertisement

Separately, BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announce that Jan du Plessis will succeed Mike Rake as Chairman. Jan will join the Board as a non-executive director from 1 June 2017 and become Chairman with effect from 1 November 2017 when Sir Mike will retire from BT, following 10 years as Chairman.

Jan has been Chairman of Rio Tinto since 2009. He has also held a number of other senior non-executive roles. These include as a director and Chairman of SABMiller from September 2014 and July 2015 respectively until October 2016, and as director and Senior Independent Director of Marks & Spencer from 2008 and 2012 respectively until March 2015.

Previously Jan was Group Finance Director of Richemont and Chairman at British American Tobacco.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



