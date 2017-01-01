Sports Direct Begins Process Of Electing Workers' Representative

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc. (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) said Thursday that it has begun the process of electing a Workers' Representative who will attend its Board meetings.

Sports Direct confirmed it has opened the application process for candidates, which is open to all directly-engaged workers within the Group, subject to qualifying conditions regarding duration with the Group and other relevant criteria.



The company noted that an assessment process will be undertaken to select successful candidates who will then be invited to stand in an election, in which circa 23,000 staff will be entitled to vote. The Workers' Representative will be invited by the Board to attend and speak at all scheduled meetings of the Board on behalf of the people who work at Sports Direct.

Appointments as Workers' Representatives will be for 12 month periods, and the election process will be conducted each year. In the first year the Representative will be chosen from the Company's retail division, and in the following year the Representative will be someone working in the warehouse or head office, before this cycle is then repeated. The elected post will not involve the Representative becoming a director, as the Company believes this would potentially constrain their ability to fulfill the role.

It is anticipated that the first Board meeting to be attended by the Workers' Representative will take place in Spring 2017.

