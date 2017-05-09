Spirax-Sarco FY16 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Further Progress In FY17

3:24a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. (SPX.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit was 171.4 million pounds, 23 percent higher than 139.7 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 165.0 pence, 27 percent higher than 129.9 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before taxation was 177.9 million pounds, compared to 151.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 171.5 pence, compared to 142.6 pence a year ago.



Revenue climbed 14 percent to 757.4 million pounds from 667.2 million pounds last year. Organic revenues increased 4 percent.

Further, the Board is recommending an increase in the final dividend of 11.0% to 53.5 pence per share. The total Ordinary dividend for the year, subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM on 9th May 2017 of the final proposed dividend, is therefore 76.0 pence per share, an increase of 10.1%.

Looking ahead, the company said that assuming no significant deterioration in trading conditions, the Board expects to make further progress in 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

