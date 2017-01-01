Domino's Pizza FY16 Profit Rises; System Store Sales Up 14.5%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported profit before tax of 82.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 25 December 2016 compared to 73.2 million pounds, previous year. Statutory profit after tax from continuing operations was 65.2 million pounds compared to 59.3 million pounds, previous year. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations was 12.9 pence, up 10.1% on the prior year. Underlying profit before tax increased to 85.7 million pounds from 73.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 13.6 pence, up 15.3% on the prior year.

System store sales grew by 14.5% to 1.00 billion pounds, driven by UK like-for-like sales of 7.5%. New store openings increased to 82 bringing the total stores in operation to 1,013 at the end of the financial year. DPG revenues grew 13.8%. The Group said the DPG revenues are driven by sales of food and non-food from supply chain centre, royalties' payable by franchisees and our corporate store sales in Switzerland.



The Board of Domino's Pizza recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 4.5 pence per share, being a 14.8% increase on the final dividend for the prior year. Together with the interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share paid on 2 September 2016, the total dividend for the year will be 8.0 pence per share, representing an increase of 15.6% on the dividend paid for the prior year.

During 2017, Domino's Pizza expects to be opening around 80 new stores in the UK, and is investing in additional supply chain centres to ensure the Group can supply new long-term store target of 1,600 UK stores and 76 stores in Republic of Ireland.

Separately, Domino's Pizza Grop, together with Nordic partners - Pizza Pizza Norway, announced the acquisition of Dolly Dimple's, a Norwegian pizza operator. Dolly Dimple's is the third largest pizza company in Norway, with 42 stores across the country and a well-established and strong heritage of customer service. It is being acquired from Norges Gruppen for an enterprise value of 4 million pounds.

