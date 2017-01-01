Estonia Trade Surplus Shrinks In January

3:45a.m.

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade surplus decreased in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The trade surplus in the national concept shrank to CZK 19.4 billion from CZK 20.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, economists had expected the surplus to rise to CZK 22.2 billion.



In December, the trade balance showed a deficit of CZK 7.5 billion.

Exports climbed 6.7 percent year-over-year in January and imports rose by 8.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased by 1.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively at the start of the year.

