09.03.2017 / 10:00

Dusseldorf, 09 March 2017. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of the bet-at-home.com AG will propose a dividend of EUR 7.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2017.



The proposed resolution submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 May 2017 is based on an ordinary dividend of EUR 2.50 per share (FY 2015: EUR 2.25) and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 5.00 per share. The shareholders of bet-at-home.com AG shall participate in the company's superior business development in recent years through the first-time distribution of an extraordinary dividend.

According to the proposed resolution submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the intended total dividend will amount to EUR 7.50 per share.

The ordinary dividend will be based on the current dividend policy. Based on the consolidated net profit, it corresponds to the dividend policy of the company to allow proper participation of shareholders in the company's success.

About bet-at-home.com: The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With 4.6 million registered customers throughout the world, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gambling providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 296 employees as at 31 December 2016. The Group holds various licences via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licences allow the company to organise and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.

bet-at-home.com AG Tersteegenstrasse 30 40474 Düsseldorf Germany

