Micro Focus Announces EU Competition Clearance For Merger Deal

5:47a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) announced the company and HPE received confirmation from the European Union that it will not initiate proceedings under Article 6(1) of the EU Merger Regulation in relation to, or any matter arising from, the merger transaction. The transaction remains subject to certain conditions including Micro Focus's shareholders approving the deal and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals which remain outstanding.



Micro Focus intends that, conditional upon the completion of the merger, the company will align its year end with HPE Software's year end of 31 October, with the first accounting period to be audited after the merger has completed being for the 18 months ended 31 October 2018. Micro Focus will publish an unaudited interim report for the six months ended 31 October 2017 and a second unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 April 2018.

Micro Focus also announced that SUSE has completed its acquisition of technology and talent from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HPE has named SUSE as its preferred open source partner for Linux, OpenStack IaaS and Cloud Foundry PaaS. The two companies also have a non-exclusive agreement under which HPE will OEM SUSE's OpenStack IaaS and SUSE's Cloud Foundry PaaS technology for use inside HPE's Helion OpenStack and Helion Stackato solutions. Micro Focus said the net impact on underlying adjusted EBITDA of these arrangements in the current financial year is estimated at $3 million and in the following 12 months is estimated to be $8 million.

