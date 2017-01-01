Bulgaria Industrial Production Declines; Retail Sales Growth Improves

5:58a.m.

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production decreased for the first time in eight months in January, while retail sales rose at a faster rate, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Thursday.

Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 5.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Advertisement

Production in the manufacturing sector dipped 3.7 percent annually in January and mining and quarrying output slid by 2.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 3.9 percent from December, when it rose by 1.7 percent.

The statistical office also revealed that construction output declined 10.3 percent yearly and by 0.6 percent monthly in January.

In an another report, the statistical agency announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade grew at an accelerated pace of 4.0 percent annually in January, following a 2.4 percent gain in December. Sales have been rising since February 2016.

Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco climbed 4.0 percent and those of non-food products, except fuel surged by 10.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.5 percent in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



