Mar 09, 7:41 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Dril-Quip US2620371045

Dril-Quip Names Jeffrey Bird CFO

6:27a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) announced it has appointed Jeffrey Bird as Vice President and CFO, effective March 13, 2017. Bird will succeed Jerry Brooks, who has accepted the newly created position of Vice President of Investor Relations.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Bird served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Frank's International, a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry, from December 2014 through February 2017. He was the Vice President of Finance and CFO of Ascend Performance Materials, a provider of chemicals, fibers and plastics, since September 2010.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?