DGAP-News: PAION AG: CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD (english)

7:35a.m.

PAION AG: CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

^ DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel PAION AG: CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

09.03.2017 / 13:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAION AG: CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Aachen (Germany), 09 March 2017 - The specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that the company and Dr. Jürgen Raths have agreed that Dr. Raths will resign from office prior to the end of his current appointment expiring on 31 August 2017 and leave the Management Board of the company in March 2017. As Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Raths was inter alia responsible for the preparation of the commercial structures of remimazolam. After partnering remimazolam with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (Cosmo) in the U.S. in the last year, who are thus responsible for all approval activities and subsequent commercialization in the U.S., this task now resides with Cosmo. Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, CEO of PAION AG, will take over the remaining responsibilities of Dr. Raths.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to thank Dr. Raths for his important contributions over the last two years. This particularly includes the creation of a network of leading clinical experts in Europe to further develop PAIONs clinical plans and the development of global market potentials and business plans for remimazolam which were instrumental to help achieving the partnership with Cosmo, Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG, commented. "We wish Dr. Raths the very best for the future."



Advertisement

###

About PAION PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate. Currently, remimazolam is in active Phase III clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S., where PAION is focusing all its business and financial resources on successfully completing its ongoing clinical development program in procedural sedation. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with further sites in Cambridge (United Kingdom) and New Jersey (USA).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of PAION AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of PAION AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of PAION AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0 Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100 E-mail: info@paion.com Internet: www.paion.com ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 WKN: A0B65S Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

552311 09.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



