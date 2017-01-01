Ireland Q4 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Forecast

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economic growth eased less-than-expected in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 4.0 percent climb in the third quarter. Economists had expected the growth to moderate sharply to 1.0 percent.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.8 percent.

On an annual basis, the economic growth accelerated to 7.2 percent in the December quarter from 6.2 percent in the September quarter.

Irish economic growth for the whole year 2016 was 5.2 percent compared with a 26.3 expansion in 2015.

On the expenditure side, capital formation rose strongly by 45.5 percent in 2016 and personal consumption, which accounts for almost half of domestic demand, rose by 3.0 per cent, while government expenditure exhibited an increase of 5.3 percent over the same period.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that the current account balance turned to a deficit of EUR 11.1 billion in the fourth quarter from a surplus of EUR 10.1 billion in the third quarter.

