M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : GM Statement

7:49a.m.

9 March 2017

M&G HIGH INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST P.L.C.

Results of the First General Meeting and the General Meetings Result of Elections and Reclassification of Shares

In relation to the recommended proposals for the reconstruction and winding-up of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. (the "Company") as set out in the circular published by the Company dated 19 January 2017 (the "Circular"), the Company announces the following.

Results of Meetings

At the First General Meeting of the Company and the separate General Meetings of the holders of Income Shares, Capital Shares and Zero Dividend Shares, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notices of First General Meeting and the General Meetings contained in the Circular, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism, which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, and on the Company's website, http://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/funds/high-income-investment-trust/

A summary of proxy votes received will also shortly be available on the Company's website.



Advertisement

Result of Elections

Valid elections and deemed elections for the Options were received as follows: +-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------+



| |JPMorgan |JPMorgan|JPMorgan|M&G UK |M&G |M&G |Cash | | |Elect |Elect |Elect |Income |Strategic|Dividend| | | |Managed |Managed |Managed |Distribution|Corporate|Fund R | | | |Growth |Income |Cash |Fund R |Bond Fund|Shares | | | |Shares |Shares |Shares |Shares |R Shares | | |

|Zero | 2.9%| 1.3%| 0.9%| 14.9%| 3.0%| 1.3%| 75.7%| |dividend | | | | | | | | |preference | | | | | | | | |shares | | | | | | | |

|Income | 1.5%| 1.0%| 0.3%| 14.8%| 0.4%| 1.1%| 80.9%| |Shares | | | | | | | |

|Capital | n/a| n/a| n/a| n/a| n/a| n/a|100.0%| |Shares | | | | | | | |

|Income & | 0.5%| 1.7%| 0.1%| 57.8%| 2.2%| 2.8%| 35.0%| |Growth | | | | | | | | |Units | | | | | | | |

|Package | 1.3%| 0.8%| 0.2%| 81.8%| 2.3%| 2.8%| 10.8%| |Units | | | | | | | |

+-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------++-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------++-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------++-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------++-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------++-----------+---------+--------+--------+------------+---------+--------+------+ ((1))Capital Shareholders were not able to elect for securities in the Rollover Funds and, to the extent their Shares have any value (which at present they do not), they will instead receive entitlements in cash.

Reclassification of Shares

An application will be made to the UK Listing Authority to amend the Official List to reclassify the Income Shares, Capital Shares and Zero Dividend Shares as set out below. Please note that the component Shares within existing Income & Growth Units and Package Units will be reclassified individually and there will not be any reclassified Income & Growth Units and Package Units. +-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------+



|Reclassified Share Class |ISIN |Number of Shares |

|Reclassified Shares with Z1 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4H27| 4,886,529 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z2 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4J41| 2,466,549 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z3 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4K55| 1,261,862 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z4 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4L62| 134,141,188 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z5 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4M79| 6,460,504 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z6 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4N86| 5,531,577 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with Z7 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4P01| 95,755,296 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I1 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4Q18| 3,058,243 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I2 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4R25| 2,445,927 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I3 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4S32| 487,713| |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I4 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4T49| 150,492,948 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I5 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4V60| 4,420,518 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I6 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4W77| 5,914,150 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with I7 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4X84| 83,684,006 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C1 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4Y91| 2,023,056 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C2 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV4Z09| 1,785,967 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C3 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV5021| 292,969| |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C4 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV5138| 140,481,136 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C5 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV5245| 4,140,209 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C6 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV5351| 5,187,677 | |each | | |

|Reclassified Shares with C7 Rights of 1p |GB00BDGV5468| 96,592,491 | |each | | |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------++-----------------------------------------+------------+-----------------------+

Reclassification is expected to take effect from 8 a.m. on 16 March 2017 and, subsequently, the listing of Reclassified Shares is expected to be suspended at 7:30 a.m. on Friday 17 March 2017.

Notes

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information, please contact:

M&G Investments Info.mghighincome@mandg.co.uk

Alexandra Ranson

Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MV080553292R32

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



