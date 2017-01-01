Mar 09, 9:13 a.m., New York
Euro Steady Ahead Of ECB Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.45 am ET Thursday, the ECB releases the outcome of its governing council meeting in Frankfurt. The bank is expected to keep its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.

Ahead of the decision, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0560 against the greenback, 121.10 against the yen, 0.8685 against the pound and 1.0714 against the Swiss franc as of 7:40 am ET.

