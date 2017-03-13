Wall Street May Open In Red

7:54a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is looking ahead to the import & export price reports, jobless claims data, as well as quarterly services survey. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower opening on Thursday. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are in the red.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 4 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 10.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third straight session. The Nasdaq crept up 3.62 points or 0.1 percent to 5,837.55, while the Dow fell 69.03 points or 0.3 percent to 20,855.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,362.98.

On the economic front, Challenger Job-Cut Report for February will be revealed at 7.30 am ET. In the previous month, the layoffs were 45,934.

The Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 238K, slightly up from 223K last year.

Gallup Good Job Rate for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the rate was at 44.8.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will be publishing the import and export prices at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for a growth consensus of 0.2 percent in import prices, while it grew 0.4 percent last month. Export prices are expected to grow 0.2 percent.



The Census Bureau's quarterly services survey will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous quarter information revenue grew 1.8 percent.

The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) natural gas report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET.

30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed balance sheet for the week will be revealed on 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the balance sheet recorded $4.458 Trillion.

Money Supply by the Fed will be published at 4.30 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said it has successfully completed its purchase of the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD). The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2017 earnings by approximately $0.08 per share, excluding approximately $20 million of primarily deal-related costs.

Stanley Black and Decker updated earnings outlook for 2017 to approximately $7.94 - $8.14 per share. On an adjusted basis, the outlook is $6.74 - $6.94 per share.

Oil company Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Thursday said it has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA (E) to acquire a 25 percent indirect interest in the natural gas-rich Area 4 block, offshore Mozambique. The agreed terms include a cash price of approximately $2.8 billion.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Bird as Vice President and CFO, effective March 13, 2017. Bird will succeed Jerry Brooks, who has accepted the newly created position of Vice President of Investor Relations.

Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) said its fourth quarter net income climbed 113.8 percent to 269 million euros from the prior year's 126 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.62 euros from 0.29 euros last year. Earnings per share pre-exceptionals were 1.43 euros, compared to 1.13 euros last year.

The company expects slight to moderate organic sales growth in fiscal 2017, in comparison with the previous year. EBITDA pre-exceptionals should remain stable, with a slightly positive or negative percentage fluctuation around the previous year's level.

Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares hit two-week lows as tumbling oil prices, renewed weakness in the yuan and weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data sapped investors' appetite for risk. While the benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 23.92 points or 0.74 percent to 3,216.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 280.71 points or 1.18 percent at 23,501.56.

Japanese shares snapped a four-day losing streak. The Nikkei average gained 64.55 points or 0.34 percent to close at 19,318.58, while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,554.68.

Australian shares inched lower as a decline in metals prices and the overnight slump in oil prices weighed on resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 18.50 points or 0.32 percent to 5,741.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 19 points or 0.33 percent lower at 5,780.50.

European shares are trading mostly down. The CAC 40 Index of France is down 10.66 points or 0.21 percent, the German DAX is losing 25.13 points or 0.21 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 49.83 points or 0.68 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 31.03 or 0.36 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is climbing 0.03 percent.

