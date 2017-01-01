ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Repeats Accommodative Stance

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.



The Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%, while the rate on deposits parked overnight at the bank remains at minus 0.4%. The rate on the bank's marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%.

ECB president Mario Draghi foreshadowed this decision in December by vowing bond purchases will be extended until at least the end of 2017.

Headline inflation has reached the bank's lone mandate of 2 percent for the first time since early 2013, but core inflation, stripping out volatile energy prices, remains too weak to remove accommodation.

The ECB "stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration" if its modest inflation expectations are not met.

Analysts say the ECB was also mindful of political uncertainties in Europe, with right-wing Euro-skeptic factions gaining momentum in France and the Netherlands.

Draghi faces questions from reporters at 8:30 am ET.

