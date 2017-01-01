Crude Oil Plunges Below $50 As Inventories Mount
8:17a.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were in free fall Thuesday morning, plunging below $50 a barrel for the first time in 2017, as a monumental build in U.S. oil inventories has offset OPEC and Russia's historic supply quota agreement.
Yesterday, the EIA said oil inventories in the U.S. jumped for a ninth straight week. This time, the increase was more than 8 million barrels adding to record highs stockpiles.
Oil bulls capitulated on the news. After prices had barely moved in a range near $53 for the past few months, oil plunged mid-week.
WTI light sweet crude oil is down $1.15 at $49.13 a barrel.
As expected, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme this morning.
