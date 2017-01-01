American Airlines February Traffic, Capacity Decline; Lowers Q1 TRASM Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported its February and year-to-date 2017 traffic results.

The company said that its traffic for the month of February 2017 was 15.2 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, down 3.3 percent versus the year-ago period. Total capacity for the month was 13.6 billion available seat miles or ASMs, down 3.7 percent compared to the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, total passenger load factor for February 2017 was 77.3 percent, up 0.3 percentage points versus February 2016.



American Airlines noted that in February, its team members set several operational records, including a systemwide mainline on-time departure rate of 74.8 percent, which was the best for any month since the company's 2013 merger.

In addition, the company set February records for on-time arrivals of 85.2 percent and completion factor of 98.8 percent as preliminarily reported to the Department of Transportation.

Looking ahead, American Airlines now expects its first-quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be up about 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent year-over-year, compared to its previous guidance of up 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

This decrease is due primarily to the company's year-to-date systemwide mainline completion factor of 98.9 percent compared to 97.7 percent in the same period last year.

While the higher completion factor is positive for customer service and profitability, the additional ASMs generally reduce TRASM results.

American Airlines continues to expect its first-quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 3 percent and 5 percent.

