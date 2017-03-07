DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Maurice Last name(s): Oosenbrugh
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Vectron Systems AG
b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 81.40 EUR 244200 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 81.4000 EUR 244200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-07; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Deutsche Börse AG MIC: XFRA
Language: English Company: Vectron Systems AG Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster Germany Internet: www.vectron.de
