U.S. Import And Export Prices Rise More Than Expected In February

8:58a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. import and exports prices both rise by slightly more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said imports prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Additionally, the Labor Department said exports prices rose by 0.3 percent in February after edging up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in January.

Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick that had been reported for the previous month.

