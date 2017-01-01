US Work Force Will Grow Only If Immigrants Replace Retiring Baby Boomers: Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As America's large Baby Boom generation heads into retirement, the increase in the potential labor force will slow markedly, and immigrants will play the primary role in the future growth of the working-age population, a research report finds.



For most of the past half-century, adults in the U.S. Baby Boom generation - those born after World War II and before 1965 - have been the main driver of the nation's expanding workforce.

The number of adults in the prime working ages of 25 to 64 - 173.2 million in 2015 - will rise to 183.2 million in 2035, according to Pew Research Center projections. That total growth of 10 million over two decades will be lower than the total in any single decade since the Baby Boomers began pouring into the workforce in the 1960s. The growth rate of working-age adults will also be markedly reduced, says the the Pew Research Center report.

