WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism have sought proof from the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on information related to President Donald Trump's assertion that his predecessor Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) Wednesday sent a letter to the Director of FBI and Acting Deputy Attorney General requesting information on possible wiretapping of President Trump, the Trump campaign, or Trump Tower.



"We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders-redacted as necessary to protect intelligence sources and methods that may be compromised by disclosure, and to protect any ongoing investigations-related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower," wrote Graham and Whitehouse. "We will be glad to review any such applications and orders once they are disclosed, and proceed as appropriate with the oversight the President has requested."

Trump sparked the latest controversy in US politics last weekend by saying that Obama had his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the election victory.

He requested that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the Congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.

In the letter sent to Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente and FBI Director James Comey, the bipartisan pair has made it clear that although the President's request was for the intelligence committees to look into the allegation, it is the Department of Justice's criminal division that obtains warrants for wiretaps, and oversight of the criminal division lies with the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.

Graham and Whitehouse also said they would take any abuse of wiretapping authorities for political purposes very seriously, and that they would be alarmed if there were a legally authorized wiretap of Trump.

"Congress must get to the bottom of President Trump's recent allegation," according to the Senators, who are also leaders of a congressional inquiry into Russia's alleged efforts to sway the US election.

