Euro Higher As ECB Draghi Downplays Urgency To Ease Policy Again

10:32a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi upgraded its growth and inflation forecasts for the euro area, while signaling little urgency to ease policy again in the light of improving economic outlook.

In his customary post-meeting press conference in Frankfurt, Draghi struck a cautiously optimistic tone in his broader assessment of the Eurozone economy, saying risks to the region's economic outlook are "less pronounced" but remain "tilted" to the downside.

"Sentiment indicators suggest eurozone recovery may be gaining momentum," Draghi said. "Our monetary policy has been successful."

"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration," he added.

Draghi said the bank omitted the pledge to use "all the instruments at its disposal" to attain the inflation mandate from this statement as the policy makers had felt that the sense of urgency has diminished.

Following the meeting, the Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%, while the rate on deposits parked overnight at the bank remains at minus 0.4%. The rate on the bank's marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%.



The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros in April from the current 80 billion euros.

The euro was trading higher early in the European session after a new survey put a one percentage point lead to French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, with the far right leader Marine Le Pen trailing in second in the initial round of the French presidential elections next month. The Harris Interactive poll showed that Macron would win 26 percent of the vote, compared to 25 percent for Le Pen.

The single currency was trading mixed in the Asian session. While the euro declined against the greenback and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.

Following Draghi's speech, the euro strengthened to a 2-day high of 1.0589 against the greenback, after having fallen to a 6-day low of 1.0525 at 2:30 am ET. The euro is poised to locate resistance around the 1.07 zone.

The 19-nation currency rose back to 0.8692 against the pound, edging closer to pierce its early near 2-month high of 0.8700. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.88 mark.

Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that U.K. house price balance stood unchanged in February, with a score of +24.

That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.

The common currency spiked up to 121.65 against the Japanese yen, its strongest since February 3. If the euro extends rally, 123.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan's M2 money stock rose 4.2 percent on year in February, coming in at 958.3 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

Reversing from an early Asian session's 6-day low of 1.0684 against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to a 2-day high of 1.0737. The next possible resistance for the euro-franc pair is seen around the 1.09 region.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, in line with expectations.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 3.3 percent in February as expected by economists.

Resuming its early gains, the euro drifted up to a 4-month high of 1.5347 against the kiwi, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 1.5245. Further rally may see the euro challenging resistance around the 1.55 zone.

The euro was trading in a positive territory against the aussie with the pair trading at 1.4088. This may be compared to a 5-week peak of 1.4102 set at 4:30 am ET. The euro may possibly find resistance around the 1.44 mark.

Extending early gains, the euro climbed to 1.4329 against the Canadian dollar, a level not seen so far this year. On the upside, the euro may challenge resistance around the 1.45 zone.

