Yukiya Amano Re-elected As IAEA Director General

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The IAEA Board of Governors has re-appointed Yukiya Amano as IAEA Director General to a further term of office for four years.



His new term lasts up to 30 November 2021.

The appointment is subject to approval by the General Conference at its next regular session in September.

