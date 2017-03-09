DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA (english)
11:48a.m.
DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.03.2017 / 17:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Reckmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Personally liable partner
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Merck KGaA
b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006599905
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 99.72 EUR 199440 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 99.7200 EUR 199440.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-09; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: Merck KGaA Frankfurter Str. 250 64293 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.merck.de
33435 09.03.2017
