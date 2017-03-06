DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (english)

DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2017 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Roesing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.33 EUR 1929.90 EUR 64.33 EUR 2637.53 EUR 64.33 EUR 5725.37 EUR 64.38 EUR 4120.32 EUR 64.36 EUR 643.60 EUR 64.36 EUR 6049.84 EUR 64.36 EUR 5084.44 EUR 64.38 EUR 4249.08 EUR 64.33 EUR 1286.60 EUR 64.30 EUR 1929.00 EUR 64.30 EUR 5465.50 EUR 64.36 EUR 4955.72 EUR 64.23 EUR 5138.40 EUR 64.23 EUR 1926.90 EUR 64.23 EUR 385.38 EUR 64.22 EUR 3724.76 EUR 64.25 EUR 4561.75 EUR 64.36 EUR 1351.56 EUR 64.36 EUR 2960.56 EUR 64.31 EUR 514.48 EUR 64.31 EUR 1929.30 EUR 64.31 EUR 4630.32 EUR 64.27 EUR 1928.10 EUR 64.27 EUR 3020.69 EUR 64.33 EUR 4438.77 EUR 64.40 EUR 4958.80 EUR 64.30 EUR 3150.70 EUR 64.28 EUR 5270.96 EUR 64.27 EUR 3020.69 EUR 64.25 EUR 706.75 EUR 64.25 EUR 4433.25 EUR 64.28 EUR 2185.52 EUR 64.28 EUR 2056.96 EUR 64.34 EUR 2316.24 EUR 64.34 EUR 1930.20 EUR 64.40 EUR 901.60 EUR 64.40 EUR 3413.20 EUR 64.40 EUR 5087.60 EUR 64.42 EUR 2125.86 EUR 64.44 EUR 4961.88 EUR 64.40 EUR 8822.80 EUR 64.44 EUR 5090.76 EUR 64.43 EUR 1932.90 EUR 64.43 EUR 128.86 EUR 64.44 EUR 2770.92 EUR 64.44 EUR 1933.20 EUR 64.50 EUR 838.50 EUR 64.50 EUR 4386.00 EUR 64.54 EUR 4711.42 EUR 64.50 EUR 4192.50 EUR 64.54 EUR 4969.58 EUR 64.54 EUR 4646.88 EUR 64.54 EUR 4775.96 EUR 64.50 EUR 6901.50 EUR 64.50 EUR 6450.00 EUR 64.55 EUR 1936.50 EUR 64.55 EUR 3421.15 EUR 64.56 EUR 1807.68 EUR 64.56 EUR 3163.44 EUR 64.56 EUR 4583.76 EUR 64.59 EUR 193.77 EUR 64.58 EUR 6135.10 EUR 64.58 EUR 7749.60 EUR 64.57 EUR 4003.34 EUR 64.56 EUR 2646.96 EUR 64.55 EUR 10715.30 EUR 64.55 EUR 4905.80 EUR 64.54 EUR 4453.26 EUR 64.54 EUR 2517.06 EUR 64.53 EUR 4258.98 EUR 64.61 EUR 3165.89 EUR 64.00 EUR 3200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.03 EUR 3455317.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6 82031 Grünwald Germany Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33447 09.03.2017

