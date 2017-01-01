The Swiss Stock Market Finished Slightly Higher After ECB Announcement

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a slight gain. The market got off to a weak start and remained in negative territory for much of the session. However, the market began to climb late in the afternoon following today's announcement from the European Central Bank and the positive opening on Wall Street.

The European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged as expected. The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 shift their focus to tomorrow's U.S. jobs report and next week's Federal Reserve Meeting.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.15 percent Thursday and finished at 8,639.70. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.15 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.11 percent.

Clariant was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 1.3 percent. The company's informal merger talks with U.S. company Huntsman reportedly failed.

UBS climbed 1.2 percent on a strong day for European banks. However, Credit Suisse finished higher by just 0.1 percent due to comments from Bernstein.

Actelion advanced 0.6 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session. JPMorgan upgraded its rating on the stock yesterday to "Overweight."

Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé gained 0.3 percent and Novartis rose 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Roche dropped 0.4 percent.

Cyclical stocks were under pressure Thursday. ABB weakened by 1.3 percent and Schindler surrendered 0.6 percent. Richemont and Swatch declined by 0.9 percent each.

