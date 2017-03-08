DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG (english)
12:57p.m.
DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.03.2017 / 18:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Pfeiffer
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
KROMI Logistik AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 18.03 EUR 18030.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 18.03 EUR 18030.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-08; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: KROMI Logistik AG Tarpenring 11 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.kromi.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33459 09.03.2017
°