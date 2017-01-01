EPA Chief Questions Carbon Dioxide's Role In Global Warming

1:41p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Going against the opinion of most climate scientists, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Thursday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.

Pruitt, who was confirmed as head of the EPA last month despite Democratic opposition, was asked about carbon dioxide's role in global warming in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact," Pruitt said. "So no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see."



Advertisement

"But we don't know that yet," he added. "We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis."

Pruitt's comments come even though a recent report from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the planet's rising temperature has largely been driven by increased carbon dioxide.

"The planet's average surface temperature has risen about 2.0 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere," NASA and NOAA said in January.

Environmental groups were highly critical of President Donald Trump's nomination of Pruitt, a climate change skeptic who fought the EPA's regulations on carbon emissions while serving as Oklahoma Attorney General.

During the interview with CNBC, Pruitt claimed that it is possible to be pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-environment all at once.

"This idea that if you're pro-environment you're anti-energy is just something we've got to change," Pruitt said. "So, that attitude is something we're working on very much."

Pruitt also argued that a Paris climate agreement signed by President Barack Obama should have been treated as a treaty and gone through senate confirmation.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



