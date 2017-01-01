McConnell Says Mexico Will Not Pay For Border Wall

2:09p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared that Mexico will pay for his proposed wall on the southern border, but the top Republican in the Senate has flatly dismissed that claim.

"Uh, no," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said with a laugh when asked by Politico's Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer on Thursday if he believes Mexico will pay for the wall.

Trump made the construction of the border wall a key part of his presidential campaign, arguing that it is vital to national security.



Advertisement

In one of his first acts as president, Trump signed an executive order directing federal funds to be used to begin construction of the wall.

Trump has repeatedly claimed Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers even though Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has steadfastly refused to pay for the wall.

During his interview with Politico, McConnell also suggested that building the wall is not the best option to secure some parts of the border.

"I'm in favor of border security," McConnell said. "There are some places along the border where that's probably not the best way to secure the border."

However, McConnell expressed confidence in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and predicted Trump would take the retired Marine Corps general's advice.

According to media reports, an internal estimate considered by the Department of Homeland Security indicated the wall would cost about $21.6 billion and take more than three years to build.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



