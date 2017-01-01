Mild Support Tipped For China Stock Market

8:15p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau, although the market may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic ahead of U.S. jobless data later today - although weakness in the price of crude oil may cap the upside. The European and Asian markets were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index retreated 23.92 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 3,216.75 after trading between 3,205.28 and 3,233.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 14.73 points or 0.73 percent to end at 2,009.55.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.62 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, Vanke dropped 1.01 percent, Gemdale fell 0.49 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.88 percent and China Unicom added 0.65 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday before finishing slightly higher.

The Dow gained 2.46 points or 0.1 percent to 20,858.19, while the NASDAQ crept up 1.25 points or 0.1 percent to 5,838.81 and the S&P added 1.89 points or 0.1 percent to 2,364.87.

The choppy trading came ahead of the Labor Department's closely watched jobs report later today. A report showing continued job growth will further reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Ahead of the jobs report, the Labor Department reported a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 4. The Labor Department also said that import and export prices both rose by slightly more than anticipated in February.

Traders were also digesting the European Central Bank's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and maintain its asset purchase program.

Traders also paid close attention to oil prices, as WTI crude oil slipped to fresh 2017 lows. WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1 at $49.28 a barrel, the lowest since November. It was the worst two-day drop in more than a year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

