TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Friday, following the slight gains overnight on Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 236.99 points or 1.23 percent to 19,555.57, off a high of 19,557.71 earlier.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Toshiba is up more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, and Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are also up 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is unchanged and JX Holdings is edging down less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Otsuka Holdings is rising 5 percent, ANA Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and T&D Holdings is higher by more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, Tosoh Corp is losing more than 2 percent and Unitika is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that large manufacturing conditions in Japan deteriorated in the first quarter of 2017 as the BSI index fell to a score of 1.1. That was down sharply from 7.5 in the previous three months, and well shy of expectations for 8.4.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday in choppy trading with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely-watched jobs report on Friday. A report showing continued job growth is likely to further reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The Dow inched up 2.46 points or less than 0.1 percent to 20,858.19, the Nasdaq crept up 1.25 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,838.81 and the S&P 500 edged up 1.89 points or 0.1 percent to 2,364.87.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil slipped to fresh 2017 lows on Thursday, dropping below $50 per barrel for the first time since December. WTI crude oil slipped $1 or 2 percent to close at $49.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since November.

